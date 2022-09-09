Alvin Walmer

October 11, 1933 - September 6, 2022

Evansville, WI - Alvin F. (Alvie) Walmer, 88, of Evansville passed away on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. He was born in Brodhead, WI on October 11, 1933 to Royce and Blanche Walmer. He began his school years in Brodhead, before the family moved to Albany. He met the love of his life, his freshman year of high school, Phyllis Gransee.

