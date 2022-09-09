Alvin Walmer

Evansville, WI - Alvin F. (Alvie) Walmer, 88, of Evansville passed away on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. He was born in Brodhead, WI on October 11, 1933 to Royce and Blanche Walmer. He began his school years in Brodhead, before the family moved to Albany. He met the love of his life, his freshman year of high school, Phyllis Gransee.
Alvie played both baseball and basketball all 4 years of high school. He lettered in both sports, earning a varsity letter in basketball all 4 years. He was a leading scorer in southern Wisconsin, in which the Janesville Gazette often referred to him as the "Albany Sharpshooter". His senior year was honored with being named to First Team All-Conference. He was hired by General Motors, in the Fisher Body Division in Janesville, on August 28, 1952. He worked until he enlisted in the Navy on April 8, 1953. After he completed basic training, he returned home and married his longtime love at the Peace United Methodist Church on July 11, 1953, sharing 69 years of marriage. He continued with his naval career serving 4 years of active duty on the U.S.S. Newport News. His career ended on April 7, 1961 after 4 more years of inactive duty. Once his active duty was completed, he returned to work at General Motors, retiring after working more than 40 years.
They lived in Albany until 1959 when they moved to Evansville. He continued to play basketball after he graduated. He was an avid Packer and Badger fan. He also enjoyed supper clubbing and polka dancing with his wife every Friday/Saturday night, bowling in multiple leagues both in Evansville and Albany, playing cards, boating and fishing. During their lives together, Alvie and Phyllis were blessed with 5 children. Family was important to him and was a part of every Sunday in which they hosted family dinners. Many pig roast parties were also hosted at his home.
Alvie is survived by his wife, Phyllis; 4 children: Corrine (Terry) Langston, Keith Walmer, Sheryl (Brad) Goodspeed and Jeannie (Jon) Hazlett; 7 grandchildren: Brent (Lindsay) Walmer, Josh (Tasha) Walmer, Jacob Walmer, Kari (Mose) Borntreger, Eric (Brittany) Goodspeed, Hilary Hazlett and Nik Hazlett; 10 great-grandchildren: Dawson Zantow, Phoenix Walmer, Jada Walmer, Brock Walmer, Baby Girl Walmer (daughter of Zachary), Collin Borntreger, Davis Borntreger, Malania Borntreger, Evelyn Goodspeed, Isabelle Goodspeed, and Wyatt Walmer; along with many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents (in-laws) Harold and Evelyn Gransee; sister and brother in-law, Dorothy and Walter Karlen; sister, Arlene Perkins; brother in-law/sister-in-law, Larry and DeAnn Gransee; and brother in-law, Dan Bechtolt; son, Ron Walmer; grandchildren: Craig Walmer, Zachary Walmer and Trevor Hazlett.
A visitation service will be held on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home from 2:00pm to 4:00pm. Military Honors will be held at 2pm by the Evansville VFW Post 6905. For online condolences visit www.wardhurtley.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Alvin Walmer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
