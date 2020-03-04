December 28, 1942 - March 1, 2020

Milton, WI -- Alvin Samuel Kayser, age 77, of Milton, WI. passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020 at SSM Health-St. Mary's Hospital, Madison, WI. He was born December 28, 1942 in a farm house in Lake Geneva, WI. the son of Walter and Ruth (Burt) Kayser. Alvin graduated from Elkhorn High School in 1961. He was on the track team, President of the FFA and member of Junior Dairyman Association. He was also a member of Local, State, and National Holstein Associations, AMPI and DHIA. He was President of Rock Co. Holstein Breeders and President of Rock Co. DHIA.

Alvin married Barbara Burson May 4, 1963. Alvin took over the family farm after his father passed away in his senior year of high school. He drove milk truck for a year while he was farming. Alvin and Barbara farmed in Spring Prairie until 1970, when they moved to Janesville on their own farm. They started their Registered Holstein herd and eventually grew it to 110 cows and 70 young stock. Through the years, they showed cattle at local, state and national shows. They had many Grand and Reserve champions; All-American 4 year old in 1975; and Reserve All-American 3 year old in 2007. He was Rock County Outstanding Jaycee, and Alvin and Barbara were outstanding AMPI couple in 1966, 1967, and 1973, and also received the Rock County Holstein Breeder Award.

His hobby was taking his tractors to tractor pulls, winning a few trophies along the way. He enjoyed showing and attending county and state cattle shows, sales, and state and national Holstein conventions. He also enjoyed attending sporting events that his grandkids were involved in. His favorite sports teams were the Wisconsin Badgers, Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Bucks and Milwaukee Brewers. Family was very important to him and he enjoyed when they got together.

Alvin is survived by his wife of 56 years, Barbara; three children and six grandchildren: Cindy (David) Cooper (and children, Austin and Morgan), Diane (Greg) Kudrna (and children, Cole, Jenna and McCauley), Dale Kayser (and daughter Dewayna); sisters: Rosie (Eddie) Enright, Betty Forrest, Laverne (Ken) Aldrich; brother, Raymond (Jeanine) Kayser; sisters-in-law: Karen Kayser, Janet (Ken) Orth, Becky Kerr, Mary (Steve) Pekul; Brothers-in-law: Neil (Sandie) Messerschmidt, Ivan (Teresa) Messerschmidt, Eric (Chris) Messerschmidt, Charles Wallisch; extended friends: Jon Arnold, Dylan and April Hickethier; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a son, Dwayne Kayser; granddaughter, Ashley Cooper; his parents, Walter and Ruth Kayser; and stepfather, Merlyn Loomer; siblings: Donna, Robert, Don and Roger; in-laws, Bonnie and Ed Messerschmidt.

Funeral services will be held Monday, March 9, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Milton United Methodist Church with Pastor Steve Scott officiating. Burial will be in Fassett Cemetery, Edgerton. Visitation times will be held Sunday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton and from 10 a.m. until time of services Monday at the church. Memorials can be made out to Wisconsin Jr. Holstein Scholarship Fund.

Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton

