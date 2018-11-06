September 19, 1926 - November 5, 2018
Beloit, WI -- Alvin (Al) C. Meisel, 92, of Beloit, WI, passed away peacefully on November 5, 2018, surrounded by his family. Al was born September 19, 1926, to George Lawrence and Grace Elizabeth (Niles) Meisel in Merrimac, WI, one of five children. He attended school in Merrimac, until eighth grade at which time he went to work on the family farm. In December 1945, he was drafted into the United States Army, rising to the rank of a Sergeant. He was involved in the Battle of Manila, Philippines and the Occupation of Japan. Al was honorably discharged in 1946. On April 12, 1950, Al married Elaine Evelyn Steinhorst, of Reedsburg, WI. Together, raised a loving family of four children and were married for 46 years. He was employed by Culligan Water in Rockford, IL, and retired after 35 years. He was an usher at St. Thomas Catholic Church of Beloit, a volunteer for the Beloit Snappers and St. Vincent de Paul of Beloit. He was a golfer, a bowler and an avid reader. Al was a participant in the inaugural Vets Roll trip to Washington D.C. in 2010, to honor the World War II veterans. When it came to sports, Al spent the spring, summer and fall cheering on his beloved Milwaukee Brewers. Throughout the years, he attended multiple games all while enjoying the company of his family. His love for baseball will continue to be a cherished memory for his family. Al frequented The Mouse Tavern in Beloit, which became a regular Saturday morning routine, where he made lifelong friends and enjoyed the camaraderie.
Al valued friendships, family, and fully appreciated all that life had to offer. He could often be heard telling stories of his childhood, bartending days, Brewers baseball, but more importantly, the love he had for his family. He was kind, giving, and the most generous person who would go above and beyond to help those in need. He will be missed by his friends and more importantly his family.
Al is survived by his children: Alvin (Janice) Meisel of Hartland, WI, Patricia Cornett of Georgetown, KY, Jacalyn (James) Fairbank of Erie, PA, and Katheleen Teske of Janesville, WI; his nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; and four step great-grandchildren; his sister, Audrey Kieffer of Baraboo; brother, John (Norma) Meisel of Platteville; and countless nieces and nephews. Al was predeceased by his parents; his loving wife and dance partner; his brothers, George and Donald Meisel; sons-in-law, Richard Teske and Hugh Cornett; and brother-in-law, Jerry Kieffer.
Service of Remembrance for Al will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, November 8, 2018 in St. Thomas Catholic Church, 824 E. Grand Ave, Beloit, WI, with Deacon Jim Davis officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Thabor Cemetery, with Military Rites accorded by the V.F.W. Post #2306. Visitation of remembrance will be from 9 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Thursday in the church. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Agrace Hospice Care in memory of Al: Agrace Foundation 2901 N. Wright Road Janesville, WI 54536 or agrace.org/donate. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com
The family would like to thank Tom Roehl, and all of Al's friends of The Mouse Tavern, for their camaraderie throughout the years. The family would also like to thank the Agrace Hospice Team for their loving care of Al.
