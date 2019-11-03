April 17, 1935 - October 24, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Alva Clifford Swales, age 84, of Janesville, WI, formerly of Philipsburg, PA, passed away on October 24, 2019 at Agrace Center for Hospice and Palliative Care in Janesville. He was born on April 17, 1935 in Clearfield, PA, the son of Harry and Mary (Hill) Swales. He moved with his family to Morrisdale, PA and graduated from Morris Township High School. He married Barbara Schiele on January 24, 1960. He served with the U.S. Army, 3rd Armored Division tank battalion from 1955 to 1963, when he received an honorable discharge. Alva received a Bachelor of Science degree from Lycoming College, Williamsport, PA. Alva was employed as a high school English teacher, and later went into sales work. After moving to Janesville in 1979, he was employed by SSI and retired from Kwik Kopy. Following retirement, he started John Hill Printing. Alva had an excellent singing voice. He loved music and sang barbershop. He enjoyed listening to AM radio and watching baseball and football on TV. He had a "Bob Newhart" sense of humor. He was an animal lover and regularly contributed to the Southern Wisconsin Humane Society.

He is survived by children: Kevin (Lisa) of Janesville, Kathryn (Jeff) Bowles of Ripley, WV, Jennifer of Janesville, and her little boy, Cutter, who was Alva's favorite dog; three grandchildren: Kelsey (Till) Olson of Sturgis, SD, Kyle Swales of La Crosse, WI, Daniel Swales of Janesville; brother: David (Nancy) Swales of Manassas, VA; sister, Carletta (Jack) Eyer of Fairfax, VA; six nephews; and two nieces; brother-in-law, Donald (Diane) Schiele of Eatonton, GA. He also leaves behind the best friend he could ever have hoped for - Lee "always excellent" (Ellie) Sherwood of Freeport, IL. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Barbara, who died January 19, 1988. He was also preceded in death by a stillborn grandson, Patrick Kevin Swales; big brother, Matley John Swales; and his wife, Sue; a niece, Jill (Swales) Fiber; and his parents, Harry and Mary.

Al didn't want any services. But for those who knew him, he would want this: gather with family and friends, raise a drink, send a toast his way and above all, have fun. Burial will be in Philipsburg Cemetery, Philipsburg, PA at a later date. Memorials may be made to Agrace Hospice or Southern Wisconsin Humane Society. The Swales family is being assisted by Henke-Clarson Funeral Home.

Henke-Clarson Funeral Home

www.henkeclarson.com

The family would like to thank the staff of Agrace Hospice, for the wonderful care and compassion they gave Al.