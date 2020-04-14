September 9, 1935 - April 10, 2020
Rockford, IL -- Alton Glenn Schlegel was born to August and Marion (Hollen) Schlegel in Eau Claire, WI. He married Barbara Flyte September 15, 1956, and graduated from U.W. Madison in 1958 as a Chemical Engineer. He was a member of New Life Lutheran Church in Rockford, IL.
His greatest pride was his family: David (Lori), Kenneth (Yvonne), Suzanne Ritter, Patricia (Timothy) Heath, Robert (Janet), Anissa (John) Sidoti; 17 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; sister, Ruth Pederson; and brother, Roger.
Pastor Philip Henselin will do a graveside service in Milton Lawns Cemetery.