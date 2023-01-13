June 7, 1938 - January 7, 2023
Darien, WI - Althea Loretta (Nitzsche) Peterson, age 84 of Darien, died on Saturday, January 7, 2023.
Althea was born in Tilden, IL to her parents, Albert William "AW" and Ginny "Evelyn" (Palmer) Nitzsche on June 7, 1938. Althea graduated from North Boone High School in 1956 where she got her letter for Cheerleader (football and basketball) and Drum Major. She led off the Milk Day Parade in Harvard, IL as Drum Major in 1956. Althea was an enterprising child with a morning and afternoon paper route, along with push mowing many local lawns. Althea trained and planned her adult career in bookkeeping but her marriage to Merlyn "Pete" Peterson December 29, 1957, in Marengo, IL changed all that. Althea and Merlyn were married 59 years. For many years Althea worked, by her husband's side, on the family farms with Merlyn's parents. The next phase of her life she was well known for her baking, cooking and being pit crew on the WIS-ILL BDGP and Wisconsin Quarter Horse circuits for her daughters. Althea enjoyed wearing her John Deere green and yellow and was her husband and sons' biggest cheering section at tractor pulls and antique tractor shows. She spent many hours creating in what she called: "My Little Corner of the World." Anything from crafted critters to her beautiful quilts were treasured gifts of family and friends. And the fun part of this was, Merlyn bought her first sewing machine in 1959 and taught her how to sew-as always, she took it from there. Then came the part of her life she enjoyed the most with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed time with each of them and they shared meals she made (including cookies and deserts), simple adventures and "Gator Rides." They all enjoyed sharing what was going on in their lives with "Grandma Pete." They never left her company without knowing how she felt about what they were up to. She was that way with all who knew her. It is this writer's hope that the people who knew her remember the hard working, feisty, funny (dry humor was her specialty) and deeply caring woman she was and will keep that in their memories.
Althea is survived by her Five children, Sam (Cindi) Peterson of Darien; Penny (Bruce Murray) Peterson of Elkhorn; Ted (Julie) Peterson of Sharon; Sally (Vince) Miller of Burlington and Jessica (Erick) Johnson of Elkhorn. Althea had 8 grandchildren, Daniel Peterson (Stephanie Thomas) of Darien; Ericka (Devin) Shafar of Janesville; Jennifer (Kurt) Schoenick of Greenville; Jan Murray of Windsor: Katrina (Michael) Bocchi of Plymouth, MN; Theodore "Theo"(Rose) Peterson of Poplar Grove, IL; Charles (Katie) Peterson of Poplar Grove, IL; Marissa Johnson; Maranda Johnson; and 13 great-grandchildren, by age, Alex; Anthony; Julien; Davin; Ethan; Korbyn; Zelda; Thomas; Kara; Willow; Owen; Olivia and Dathaniel.
It was Althea's wish for a private, family funeral and interment which will be at Jefferson Prairie East Cemetery beside her husband. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared on our website.
