September 28, 1927 - August 29, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Alta May Steinke, age 92, of Janesville and formerly of Orlando, FL, died on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Mercyhealth Hospital & Trauma Center. She was born in Janesville on September 28, 1927, the daughter of the late Alva H. and May F. (Hall) Zentner. Alta graduated from Janesville High School in 1945, and later married Donald E. Steinke on April 10, 1948. He predeceased her on November 9, 1995. In her younger years, Alta worked at Parker Pen and the Janesville Gazette. After moving to Florida in 1981, she worked at SeaWorld Orlando for many years, and retired at the age of 90 as a driver for Manheim Auto Auction. She also enjoyed traveling, playing bingo, and her many trips to the casinos. Alta was an adventurous woman, who at the age of 80 went skydiving, and she also was a "movie star," playing an extra in Jaws III. For many years, Alta was an Auxiliary member of the VFW, American Legion, and Moose Lodge. Alta was a very loving, caring, kind and sweet lady to everyone she met. If you met her, you could never forget her. Alta was a 42-year cancer survivor, and a very resilient and outgoing person, who would never turn down a challenge. Alta met her best friend "Doovey" (Golden Doodle) at the age of 80, who gave her the greatest joy for eleven years.
She is survived by her children: Thomas (Suzanne Rudnitzki) Steinke of Janesville, Steve Steinke of Leavenworth, WA, Jeff (Karri Felton) Steinke of Janesville, Donna (Ralph) Benedict of Janesville, Suzanne Hamilton of Janesville, and Tamie (Randy) Shoener of Orlando, FL; 15 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and two more on the way. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in her death by her two sisters, Joyce Anderson and Eunice Merrick; daughter-in-law, Gail Kessinger-Steinke; and son-in-law, Mark Hamilton.
A Celebration honoring Alta's amazing life will be held at a later date. Please visit www.whitcomb-lynch.com to send condolences to the family. The Whitcomb - Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the family.