Alta L. Green

Elkhorn, WI - Alta Loraine Green, 91, of Elkhorn, WI, passed away on Friday, February 4, 2022 at The Gardens at Ridgestone. She was born on January 3, 1931 in Richland Center, WI, the daughter of Truman and Ruby (Sawyer) Gray. Alta was formerly employed by Beloit Corporation. She enjoyed gardening and baking. Alta was very crafty, she was always sewing clothes, cross stitching and knitting. She was a former member of Grace Bible Church in Beloit.
Survivors include her son, Daniel (Kimberly) Green; grandchildren: Alexandra, Karyssa and Andrew; brother, Marvin (Marion) Gray of Janesville, WI; several nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends. She was predeceased by her parents and sister, Margie Dary.
The family would like to give a special thank you to all the staff at Ridgestone for the years of caring for Alta.
A Funeral Service for Alta will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 12, 2022 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, with Pastor Chuck Cervenka officiating. Private family burial will be in Floral Lawn Cemetery. Visitation of Remembrance will be held from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service Saturday in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Grace Bible Church of Beloit, WI or Lakeland Animal Shelter of Elkhorn, WI. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com
