October 2, 1991 - January 16, 2022
Janesville, WI - Allison Ann Funk, age 30, passed away on Sunday, January 16, 2022, after a courageous fight against Covid Pneumonia at the University of Wisconsin Hospitals in Madison, Wisconsin. Allison was born on October 2, 1991, the first born daughter of David and Julie (Sager) Funk and the sister of Kaylyn and Hayden.
Allison spent her youth raising all sorts of animals and exploring her family farm, Funk's Farview Acres. She was a champion for all creatures and had a soft spot for her cats and dogs, especially her huge, white dog, Sammy and her cat, Pandora. Allison attended St. John Vianney School and was a lifetime LaPrairie 4-H member; she proudly showed Brown Swiss Cows and pigs annually at the Rock County Fair. In addition to livestock, she excelled at home environment creating home-decorating items including unique and stunning floral arrangements. Allison was a kind-hearted individual, always willing to help younger members to make the most of their 4-H adventure.
As a 2010 graduate of Craig High School, Allison was an active member of Craig FFA. Currently, she was serving as the President of the Janesville FFA Alumni, and she previously served as member of the Rock County Farm Bureau Board. Allison was a champion for the dairy and agricultural community; she never missed a year volunteering at the Rock County Dairy Breakfast. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin Farm and Industry Shortcourse in 2014.
Allison was the first to lend her talents and strong work ethic to help others. She landed her dream job working for The Scharine Group of Whitewater as a dairy technician, and she had found love with her boyfriend, Steve Nicks. She was settling into the life she always wanted and achieved. Allison was a strong woman with a quick wit and incredible conviction, contagious positive attitude, and smile. She made friends easily and was loved and respected by all who knew her.
Allison is survived by her parents, David and Julie; siblings, Kaylyn and Hayden; maternal grandfather, Robert Sager; boyfriend, Steve Nicks; many aunts, uncles, cousins; and other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Wayne and Ruth Funk and maternal grandmother, Margaret Sager.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 21, 2022, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, with Msgr. Dan Ganshert officiating. Interment will be in Emerald Grove Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, at the FUNERAL HOME. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com.
Thank you to the doctors and nurses, especially respiratory therapists, Jaime and Heather, who cared for Allison at SSM Health Janesville; and the University of Wisconsin Hospitals, especially nurses, Amy and Mel, and the TLC Team. The Funk family is incredibly appreciative and touched by the outpouring of support.
The world lost a hardworking, faithful, talented, and authentic woman in Allison Funk; she will be greatly missed.