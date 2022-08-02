Allen Williams

June 7, 1937 - July 29, 2022

Janesville, WI - Allen Williams, 85, of Janesville, WI, died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Friday, July 29, 2022. He was born on June 7, 1937 to Ira and Iva Williams on the farm in Spring Grove, WI. Al was a 1955 graduate of Brodhead High School. While at Broadhead High School, Al was a three-sport athlete enjoying basketball, football, and baseball. One of his proudest moments was being awarded the American Legion Award for his athletic achievements. He married Mary L. Kundert (Willis) on August 18, 1973. In 1976, Al and Mary built a home in Janesville, WI, and became members of St. John's Lutheran Church.

