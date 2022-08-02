Janesville, WI - Allen Williams, 85, of Janesville, WI, died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Friday, July 29, 2022. He was born on June 7, 1937 to Ira and Iva Williams on the farm in Spring Grove, WI. Al was a 1955 graduate of Brodhead High School. While at Broadhead High School, Al was a three-sport athlete enjoying basketball, football, and baseball. One of his proudest moments was being awarded the American Legion Award for his athletic achievements. He married Mary L. Kundert (Willis) on August 18, 1973. In 1976, Al and Mary built a home in Janesville, WI, and became members of St. John's Lutheran Church.
He is survived by his wife Mary, three children: Brenda (Todd) Winney of Green Bay, Beth (Aaron) Burdick, Becky (Josh) Lund, both of Janesville, and eight grandchildren: Michelle (Eric) Kopier of Janesville, Bradley (Dipal) Eau Claire of Peshtigo, Clarissa (Davy) Detrie, Matt (Alejandra) Winney of Green Bay, Ashlyn Burdick, Carson Burdick, Allen Joshua (A.J.) Lund, Colton Lund, all of Janesville. He also was able to enjoy time with six great-grandchildren: Ellowyn, Grace, Anderson, Alexis, Archer, and Woodson. His siblings include Janet Thompson, Norman (Lorraine) Williams, Doris Knezel (Rick), and Mary Berken.
Al served in the U.S. Army from 1957-1959 at Fort Bragg, NC, and was in the reserves until 1962 when he received his honorable discharge. After his military service, he began a career at Wisconsin Knife Works / Black & Decker as a machinist, and retired after 42 years in June of 2001. Al also owned and operated his own business, Al's Lawn Service, for 30+ years, which his daughter Beth took over in 2016.
Al was an avid gardener and fisherman, skills learned from years of experience and special trips with his father, friends and family throughout his life—skills which he then passed on to his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. His enthusiasm for farming led him to 75 years of involvement with 4-H, later receiving the Distinguished Alumni Award in 2020 after being a member, leader and superintendent, as well as supporting the Rock County Fair for 40 years.
Al was a lifelong fan of the Milwaukee Brewers, and always enjoyed watching them beat the Cubs. As an owner and shareholder of the Green Bay Packers, he was particularly proud of attending Super Bowl I, the Ice Bowl, and Super Bowl II. He was also a season ticket holder of the Wisconsin Badgers for many years. But more than professional sports, he was an enthusiastic fan of his family's sports and activities, rarely missing a game or event for any child or grandchild. Al loved spending time at the family cabin fishing in Minocqua on Lower Gresham Lake.
He was proceeded in death by his mother, father, and two brothers, David and Jim, his sister-in-law Betty Williams and brother-in-law Milferd Thompson.
Al's family would like to thank Sara at Mercy Hospice for her excellent care and compassion.
A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, August 5, 2022, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, with Rev. Larry Pinnow officiating. A visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 4, 2022 and again at 9:00 a.m. until the time of service on FRIDAY, at the FUNERAL HOME. Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Broadhead. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com.
If you would like to make a donation in Al's honor, you can continue his support of the Rock County Fair at:
Rock County 4-H Fair
P.O. Box 606
Janesville, WI 53547
To plant a tree in memory of Allen Williams as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.