June 5, 1944 - January 6, 2019

Marshall, WI -- Allen T. Peterson, age 74, passed away on Sunday, January 6, 2019, at his home. He was born in Fort Atkinson on June 5, 1944, the son of Thomas and Dorothy (Stenli) Peterson. Allen proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy during Vietnam, and was stationed on the Coral Sea. He worked at General Motors in Janesville for 36 years. Allen enjoyed craft woodworking, and riding his Harley.

He is survived by his daughter, Leya Kirchstein; five siblings: Larry (Cheryl) of Barnes, Karen of Edgerton, Jack (Pam) of Edgerton, Rolf (Susie) of Stoughton, and June (Mike) Chadwick of Marshall; many nieces and nephews; extended relatives; and friends. Allen was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 11, 2019, at East Koshkonong Lutheran Church, 454 E. Church Road, Cambridge, with Rev. Brenda Lovick officiating. Burial will follow, with full Military Honors, in East Koshkonong Cemetery. Friends and relatives are invited to a luncheon following the burial in the church fellowship hall. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of services Friday at church. Please share your memories of Allen at: www.CressFuneralService.com.

Cress Funeral Service

206 W. Prospect Street, Stoughton, WI 53589

(608) 873-9244

