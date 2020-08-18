December 2, 1924 - August 12, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Allen T. Kuehne, age 95, of Janesville, passed away peacefully at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg, on Wednesday, August 12, 2020. He was born in Chicago, IL on December 2, 1924, the son of Margaret and Albert Kuehne - Allen received his diploma from Janesville High School, and joined the Navy in 1942. He served on the USS Detroit. It was on the USS Detroit he started his lifelong career in cooking. Over the years, Allen recounted dramatic experiences while he served in the Navy, like...kamikaze attacks, and he proudly recalled the USS Detroit participating in all the major battles that ended in the Pacific, like Iwo Jima, Okinawa, and the historic surrender of Japan.
Allen started working for the School for The Visually Handicapped in 1958. Over the years, there were a couple of articles written about his work at the school. One was from the Wisconsin State Journal, Sunday April 4, 1976. They wrote: it was a good thing the students loved his singing as much as they loved his cooking because they received plenty of both while Allen was their head cook. Better than the Galloping Gourmet's stamp of approval was a 5-year-old's, "Mr. Kuehne, you're the best cook in the world." The author of the article said, "it's possible with the excellent food service staff and facilities at WSVH that someone else could cook as well as Kuehne, but it would be hard to convince the students of this, for he's not only their cook, he's their friend."
Allen was a wonderful husband, fantastic dad and an amazing grandpa, he was loved more than he knew and will be profoundly missed.
Allen is survived by his wife of 40 years, Doris Kuehne; his children: Linda (Edmund) Madison, Jr. of Beloit, Mary Kuehne of Janesville, Eric (Cathy) Kuehne of Janesville, Tamara Kuehne of Janesville, Jim Burns of Janesville, Gary (Cynthia) Burns of Janesville, Ronda (Dan) Bowe of Barneveld; 16 grandchildren: Ed, Michael, Aaron, Adam, Crissy, Danny, Andrew, Justin, Derek, Trevor, Lucas, Garett, Danielle, Alyssa, Grant and Kari; 19 great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and many nieces; nephews; friends and family. He was preceded in death by his parents; sons: Tim Kuehne, Greg Burns and Joe Burns; sister, Jean; and brother-in-law, Bob Prueher; brother, George; and sister-in-law Marian Kuehne.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 20, 2020, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY. Memorials may be made to Agrace Hospice and Palliative Care.
Allen's family would like to extend a very special thank you to Agrace Janesville and Agrace Fitchburg, for the amazing care and attention given to Allen and his family.