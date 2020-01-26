July 28, 1939 - January 23, 2020

Janesville, WI -- Allen R. Miller, age 80, of Janesville, formerly of Magnolia Township, died Thursday, January 23, 2020, at his home with his family at his side. He was born in rural Whitewater on July 28, 1939, the son of the late Joseph and Lois (Zimmerman) Miller and was a 1958 graduate of Whitewater High School where he was an All-State Quarterback. Al worked in maintenance at Hufcor for 44 1/2 years, before retiring in 2003. He married Sandra Mallu on May 31, 2003 at Magnolia Bluff County Park. Al and Sandy enjoyed hunting and fishing, country western music, and spending time at the cabin near Black River Falls with family and friends.

He is survived by his wife, Sandy; two sons, Rodney and Rick Miller, both of Milton; granddaughter, Lydia; two siblings, Joanie Gunderson of Elkhorn, and Pauline Fero of LaPine, OR; as well as nieces; nephews; cousins; in-laws and other relatives. He was preceded in death by his parents; and three siblings: Joe, Darlene, and Lauren.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at the WHITCOMB-LYNCH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, Janesville. Rev. Jerry Amstutz will preside, and burial will follow in Bethel Cemetery, Center Township. Visitation will take place on Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and again on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the hour of service at WHITCOMB-LYNCH FUNERAL HOME. Memorials, if desired, can be made to Agrace HospiceCare.

Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services

21 S. Austin Rd. Janesville, WI 608-752-2444

www.whitcomb-lynch.com

We would like to Thank the Agrace HospiceCare Team in Janesville, for all their love and support through Al's journey. Our care team was the best group of Angels - Stephanie, Lisa, Cassie, and Alexis. A very special thank you to Dorothy and Bill, for supporting us through it all! We have very special family and friends, and at a time like this, you find out who they are.