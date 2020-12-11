June 19, 1946 - December 1, 2020
Janesville, WI - Allen L. Downing, age 74, of Janesville, passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Mercy Hospital in Janesville. He was born in Ontario, Wisconsin on June 19, 1946; the son of James F. and Ethel (Short) Downing. Allen married Rita (Fischer) Downing in August of 1969 in Janesville, and they were blessed with two sons: Jeremy and Travis. Allen was employed with General Motors Corporation for many years, retiring in 2009. He was an avid outdoorsman, and enjoyed hunting with his family and his friends. He will be remembered as a beloved husband, father, grandpa, brother and friend.
He is survived by his wife, Rita; sons, Jeremy Downing and Travis (Mindy) Downing; grandchildren: Miranda, Star, Addyson and Hudson Downing; sister, Beverly; and many extended family members and friends.
Allen is preceded in death by his parents; and 10 siblings.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY; with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Committal will immediately follow the service to MOUNT OLIVET CATHOLIC CEMETERY. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com