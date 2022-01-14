Avalon, WI - Allen James "AJ" Ehret, age 72, of Avalon, passed away on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at SSM St. Mary's Hospital in Janesville. He was born in Avalon on September 2, 1949; the son of August and Laura (Buelow) Ehret. AJ was a 1967 graduate of Clinton High School, and for the first half of his life spent steering wheels of grain trucks and Semi tractors, logging a million miles. He married his third wife, Linda (Engelsman Widmar) after dating for 10 days. Together they developed and operated Accura Home Health from 2000 until their retirement in 2018, providing care for the handicapped residents of Rock county. AJ was the rock for their handicapped daughter, Cody and he stayed home with her while Linda traveled with the other children and their horses. AJ enjoyed traveling with his wife in his free time, and watching his wife Linda compete with her horses.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Ehret; children: Laura Ehret, Aaron (Kim) Ehret, Elizabeth "Biz" (Brandon) Fouch, Jesse Ehret and Cody Ehret; grandchildren: Mason Ehret, Hunter Ehret, Barret Fouch and his much beloved, Bellamy Fouch; brother in-law, Bruce Fritsch; and many extended family members and friends. Allen is preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, John (Donna) Ehret and Loralee Fritsch.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at the EMERALD GROVE CHURCH; with visitation from 9:00 a.m. until time of service. Committal will immediately follow the service to the Emerald Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting his family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
