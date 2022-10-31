Allen G. Nienow

June 13, 1942 - October 10, 2022

Janesville, WI - Allen G. Nienow, 80, passed away at his home with his family surrounding him on Monday, October 10, 2022. He was born June 13th, 1942, in Stratford, WI to Fred and Dorothy (Mueller) Nienow. On April 4, 1964, he married the former Betty Kasper in Colby, WI.

