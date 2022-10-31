Janesville, WI - Allen G. Nienow, 80, passed away at his home with his family surrounding him on Monday, October 10, 2022. He was born June 13th, 1942, in Stratford, WI to Fred and Dorothy (Mueller) Nienow. On April 4, 1964, he married the former Betty Kasper in Colby, WI.
Allen was a true family man; a loving husband, father and grandfather who always worked hard to provide for his family. He had a career in fiberglass that started at Borchert Laminators, where he worked for many years before owning and operating Fiberglass Fabricators, Inc. in Janesville, WI from which he would eventually retire.
Allen is survived by his wife Betty Nienow of Janesville; his children: Lori (Larry) Chipman and Lance (Shelly) Nienow; grandchildren: Katie Chipman, Justin (fiancee Hailey) Chipman, Tom (Terri) Holmbeck and family, Stacy (Josh) Kohler and family; sister Donna Klessig, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.
The family would like to thank both Promedica and Bright Star for the personal care they provided Allen at his home.
A private funeral service was held by Allen's family at Milton Lawns Cemetery in Janesville. APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME, Janesville is assisting the family. www.apfelwolfe.com for online condolences.
