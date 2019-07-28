April 2, 1937 - July 10, 2019

Rural Walworth -- Allen Charles Lehman, 82, of rural Walworth, died at his home on July 10, 2019, with Nancy and Jennifer with him. Allen was born April 2, 1937 in the Town of Geneva, the son of Christian S. Lehman and Evelyn E. Long. Al married Nancy L. Alberth on August 1, 1959, at the Congregational Church in Walworth. Al was the retired co-owner of Swiss Tech, Inc. as their technical director. Allen was a longtime member of the UCC-Congregational Church of Walworth. He excelled in golf, baseball and bowling, and was an avid fisherman and hunter.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy; daughter, Lynn Coon; granddaughter, Jennifer; and cousin, Sandra Dujardin.

Private Family Graveside services will be in Walworth Cemetery With Dee Dee Murray Officiating. Memorials may be made to VIP services, Inc. at 811 E. Geneva Street, Elkhorn. Betzer Funeral Home of Delavan is serving the Lehman Family.

The Lehman Family is very grateful to Mercy Health at Home Hospice