Allen "Bud" Farrington

Edgerton, WI - Allen E. "Bud" Farrington passed away on May 2l5t, 2022, at the age of 90. He was born in Janesville to Allen and Vera (Langworthy) Farrington Sr. He attended Hubbell Grade School and graduated from Edgerton Senior High School in 1949. Bud served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict from 1952-1954. After being discharged from the Army he went to work for General Motors, Janesville. He was a member of the UAW 95 and the American Legion Post 0030. On June 27t h, 1959, Bud married Ellen Quinn at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Janesville. In 1967 Bud and Ellen settled on the family farm where he remained until his death. He retired from General Motors in 1999 but continued to farm until 2016 when his illness forced him to step back. He is survived by his wife Ellen, two daughters, Ruth Farrington of Janesville, Barb (Kevin) Hemenway of Edgerton and one son, Ed Farrington of Edgerton; four grandchildren, Mathew(Krissy) Hemenway and their family, Ryan, Evan, Gavin, Keean and Quinn; Elizabeth(Jerod Carlson) Hemenway and their son Bowen; Dewey (Aly) Hemenway and their family, Corin, Piper and Evelyn; Heath(Devi Knutson) Hemenway and their daughter Parker; three sisters, Mary(Ed) Nicolaus of Edgerton, Jeannie Doran of Monona and Carol(John) Winner of McFarland along with many nieces, nephews and friends. He was proceeded in death by his parents and two brothers, Robert and Wayne and his infant twin sisters, Elizabeth and Margaret. Visitation will be held on Thursday May 26th, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation, 1004 S. Main St. Edgerton. The funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday May 27t h, 2022, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Edgerton, with visitation from 10:00-11:00. Burial will be at Fulton Cemetery with a luncheon to follow at the Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Edgerton; Agrace Hospice, Janesville; St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Janesville and Badger Honor Flight. www.albrechtfuneralhomes.com
