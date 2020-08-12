March 16, 1935 - August 10, 2020
Delavan, WI -- Allen A. Meinschock, age 85, of Delavan passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020 at home in Delavan. He was born in Plymouth, WI on March 16, 1935, to Allen and Jeannette (Amdelang) Meinschock. Allen proudly served in the U.S. Air Force. He was united in marriage to Joanne Yurk on March 23, 1956. Allen worked for many years at Andies Candies in Delavan. He was a member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Delavan and was an avid Wisconsin sports fan.
Allen is survived by his wife of 64 years, Joanne; two sons, Scott Meinschock, of Delavan, and Steve (Kathleen) Meinschock, of Sheboygan; a daughter, Sherry (Donald) Reinholz, of CO; 12 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren. Allen is preceded in death by his parents.
Services will be held at a later date. Monroe Funeral Home in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com