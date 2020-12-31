December 28, 2020
Delavan, WI - Our world has lost an inspiration, and heaven has gained a special angel. Allegra Rothkopf, at her young age of 23, ended her many months of pain & suffering due to an ongoing battle with MoyaMoya Disease.
On December 28th 2020 at 1:53 pm, Alli's experiences of multiple strokes caused by Moya Moya came to an end, and she has journeyed home to the kingdom of our Heavenly Father.
Alli will be remembered by many, for her deep and compassionate love of animals. Alli's childhood love of all animals matured over the years and eventually lead to her chosen career. Alli completed her Veterinary Technician education, state licensure and (prior to our global pandemic, and diagnosis) was planning to begin her next phase in her educational journey in Veterinary Medicine.
Alli was a loving, dedicated mother who would move heaven and earth for her two children. When faced with injustice, or standing up for a friend, Alli was a tenacious fighter who was fiercely independent. She faced life as the head of her own household and prided herself on being a single mom. Alli possessed a generous spirit, had a comical sense of humor, and was incredibly loyal to friends and loved ones.
In addition to being all that she could be as a mom, Alli had a drive and determination to help others. It will be of little surprise to learn that one of Alli's final wishes was to donate part of her remains to battle sickness and disease. Because of this wish, Alli's tissues will help (or heal) nearly 50 people.
In closing, Alli was a woman that could season nearly any conversation, and had a knack for colorful metaphors. Her sense of humor, infectious smile, and love for life would lighten any mood, and lit up our world.
Alli is survived by her younger sister Faith, her two children Xiomara (age 6), Shawn Jr (age 3) and her parents Erika & Karissa. A Public Visitation is scheduled for January 2, 2021 beginning at 9 am at "Chapel on the Hill", N2440 Ara Glen Drive in Lake Geneva and private service will be held at the same location beginning at 11. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Lakeland Animal Shelter, Elkhorn, WI (https://lakelandanimalshelter.org/donate/) MONROE FUNERAL HOME in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us delavanfuneralhome.com