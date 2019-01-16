October 1, 1951 - January 14, 2019
Beloit, WI -- Allan L. Bestul, age 67, of Beloit, died Monday, January 14, 2019 in his home. He was born October 1, 1951 to the late Neuman and Esther (Snyder) Bestul in Beloit. Al graduated from Clinton High School, Class of 1969. He worked in farming, carpentry and construction before his retirement. Al enjoyed hunting, fishing and good conversation.
He is survived by his siblings: Marlene (Calvin) Johnson, Dean Bestul, Beverly (Gail) Grindle and Charles Bestul; his four nieces and nephews: Kevin (Jen) Bestul, Krista (Gavin) Foster, Brenda (Douglas) Lyons and Lisa (Gordon) Hyser; sister-in-law, Linda (Bill) Veitch; and many grand nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his two brothers, Ralph and Jerome; and his nephew, Brian Bestul.
Al's Funeral Service will be 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 19, 2019 at the FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, 312 Church Street, Clinton with Rev. Bob Schut officiating. Friends will be received on Saturday in the Church from 10 a.m. until time of service. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, a memorial is being established in his name. Please share a memory or a condolence with the family on our website, brianmarkfh.com.
Brian G. Mark Funeral Homes
504 Milwaukee Road, Clinton. (608) 362-2000
The family would like to thank the nursing staff at Green Knoll (formerly Beloit Health & Rehab) for the years of care they provided Al.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse