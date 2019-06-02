November 10, 1950 - May 29, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Alicia Robson, age 68, passed away on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center. She was born in Dodgeville on November 10, 1950, the daughter of Thurl and Catherine (Landphier) Smith. She worked for many years at Hufcor, retiring in 2016.

Alicia is survived by her three children: Dane Robson, Darin Robson, and Nikki Robson; grandchild, Nathan Leak; great grandchild, Nolan Leak; four siblings: Helen Dalberg, Bonnie Smith, Linda Smith, and Timothy Smith; good friend, Rose Sweeney; and many other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, and brother, Tyler Smith.

A Celebration of Life will be celebrated from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at the SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME LIFE CELEBRATION CENTER. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. For online condolences: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com