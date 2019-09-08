May 16, 1938 - August 30, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Alice V. Feldt, age 81, a longtime resident of Janesville, passed away on Friday, August 30, 2019, at SSM Health/St. Mary's Hospital in Madison. She was born May 16, 1938, in Baraboo, WI, the daughter of the late Leo H. and Marie A. (Laufenberg) Janzen. Alice graduated from Sauk City High School in 1956. On May 30, 1961, she married William C. "Bill" Feldt in Belleville. Alice was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church. She worked for the Janesville School District for over 27 years. Alice was an avid bowler, who bowled in numerous leagues. She was inducted into the Janesville Women's Bowling Association Hall of Fame for meritorious service and superior performance. Alice also spent many nights with Bill, playing cards with friends. In her younger years, Alice loved to dance.

Alice is survived by her two sons, Randy (Diane) Feldt and Scott (Margarita) Feldt; her two sisters, Doris Ann Lehman of North Freedom, WI, and Beatrice "Mitzi" (Ernest) Graham of Paisley, FL; her six grandchildren; one great-grandchild; nieces; nephews; and many friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill; and her son, Timothy, who died in infancy.

Funeral services with a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 12, 2019, at ST. PATRICK'S CATHOLIC CHURCH, 315 Cherry Street, with Fr. Drew Olson officiating. Entombment will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery Mausoleum. Friends may call on Wednesday, September 11, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the WHITCOMB-LYNCH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, or on Thursday morning from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the CHURCH.

