April 19, 1931 - October 18, 2018
Delavan, WI -- Alice Nieuwenhuis, age 87, of Delavan, WI, passed away Thursday, October 18, 2018, at Ridgestone Village to be in heaven with her faithful Lord and Savior. Alice was born on April 19, 1931, in the Netherlands, the daughter of Rudmer and Tjaarke (Mellema) De Vries. She was united in marriage to Eli Nieuwenhuis on November 17, 1950, at the Delavan Christian Reformed Church. Alice spent her life devoted to her family, always available for cleaning, cooking and babysitting. Alice also cared lovingly and endlessly 24/7 for her beloved son, Ron for 58 years. Alice and Eli spent years cleaning Delavan Christian School to provide a Christian education for their children. They always taught us that God was to come first in our lives. Their lives together were devoted to church and school and a privilege to see 5 children and 21 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild graduate from Delavan Christian. Alice coordinated the paper routes for the Janesville Gazette in Delavan. She always had the newspapers counted out, and homemade treats for the kids when they arrived after school for their newspapers. She also worked cleaning homes and an office throughout the years. Alice was known for her radiant smile and gentle heart. She loved both old and new friends she met along the way. Alice spent her last two years with loving and caring staff and residents at Ridgestone Village in Delavan. Alice was a member of the Delavan Christian Reformed Church.
Alice is survived by her children: Theresa (Don) Hiemstra, Peter A. (Gail), Ronald, Eli (Char), Larry (Jean), Mel (Peggy) all of Delavan; 21 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; two sister-in-laws, Dora Haak, and Shirley (Ron) Martin; brother in-law, Henry Reyenga, Sr.; many nieces and nephews. Alice was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Eli; infant son, Peter; brother, Peter De Vries; sister in-law; Ann Reyenga, brother-in-law, John Haak; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Harold and Jean Nieuwenhuis.
Funeral services will be held at 12 noon on Wednesday, October 24, 2018 at the DELAVAN CHRISTIAN REFORMED CHURCH, 850 Oak St., in Delavan, with Rev. Timothy Kooiman officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m., until the time of the service on Wednesday at the church. Burial will be at the Spring Grove Cemetery in Delavan, WI. Memorials may be directed to the Delavan Christian School. Monroe Funeral of Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com
