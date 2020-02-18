March 6, 1926 - February 14, 2020

Janesville, WI -- Alice Marie Sheppard, age 93, of Janesville, passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020, at Oak Park Place, Janesville. She was born at home in Lima Center, on March 6, 1926, the daughter of John and Susie (Terwilliger) Arndt. She was a 1944 graduate of Milton High School. Alice married Eugene F. Sheppard on February 2, 1952, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Janesville. He preceded her in death on January 11, 2017. Alice and her husband owned and operated Sheppard's Jewelry on the Corn Exchange, and, in 1968, moved to North Main Street, where they operated the business until they retired. Alice, in addition to raising their family, also cashiered for Milton Avenue Pharmacy. She enjoyed sewing, bowling, playing cards (was part of monthly club with her friends), enjoyed traveling with Gene, even taking a numerous trips to Europe and Ireland, and she was also an avid music collector, mostly enjoying 40's/50's music as well as the symphony.

She is survived by her four children: Stephen (Linda) Sheppard, Jeanne Sheppard, both of Janesville, Janice Rudolph of Sheboygan Falls, and James Sheppard of Janesville; four grandchildren: Melissa Erdman, Neal Sheppard, Erica Lindsey, and Theresa Degenhardt-Lystlund; five great-grandchildren; as well as nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Gene; three brothers: Ted, William and Wallace Arndt; and sister, Mary Mitchell.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at the WHITCOMB-LYNCH FUNERAL HOME, Janesville. Fr. David Wanish will preside and burial will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will take place on Thursday from 10 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Agrace Hospice Care, 2901 N. Wright Rd, Janesville, 53546 or to the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin, 222 S. Arch St., Janesville, WI 53548 (www.petsgohome.org)

