January 26, 1918 - May 14, 2019

Watertown, WI -- Alice Marie Johnson, of Watertown, WI, was called to her heavenly home on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, while Living at Highland House Assisted Living, Watertown. Alice was born on January 26, 1918, in Elkhorn, WI, the daughter of the late George A. Driscoll and Grace J. (White) Driscoll. On February 26, 1935, she married Carl A. Johnson at St. Jude Catholic Church, in Beloit, WI. Carl and Alice had three children. She was a former member of the Christian Mothers of St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Janesville WI. Alice enjoyed being a resident of Highland House, where she enjoyed playing bingo and '500' with other residents. She lived a simple life, not seeking earthly possessions. When life's challenges arose, she sought guidance through prayer.

Alice is survived by her three children: Judith Ann (Robert) Gentry of New Orleans, Dennis (Deb) Johnson of Watertown, WI, and Mary Ann (Reg) Wagner of Sheridan, IL; six grandchildren: Sister Janeen Bradke, Sarah (Larry) Anderson, David (Ana) Bradke, Dean (Amy) Johnson, Deanne (James) Schuck and Jennifer (David) Burke; six great-grandchildren: Aurora, Amanda, Rachel, Jeffery, Daisy and Aaron; sister, Carol Udell of Janesville, WI; she is also survived by a number of nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Carl; her brothers: Wally, Donald, Eugene and George Albert in infancy; and sisters, Dorothy and Charlotte.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial for Alice will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019, at St. Jude Catholic Church, 737 Hackett St., Beloit, WI. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation of remembrance will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service Saturday in the church. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Highland House for their home cooked meals, kindness and compassionate care.