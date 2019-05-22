January 13, 1925 - May 19, 2019

Albany, WI -- Early on Sunday, May 19, the sun shone briefly on a rainy day as Alice Lorraine (Peach) Krause traveled to a better place. Alice entered this world on January 13, 1925, the first born to Roy and Gwendolyn Peach. Alice attended Butts Corners School before graduating from Evansville High School. She often remembered friends and shared the experiences from those years. She told of 3-legged sack races, softball games, school yard picnics, and hurrying to get chores done before taking the buggy to school with a horse that was determined to go no where but straight back to the barn right through the ditch. After high school, Alice worked as a clerk in the IGA grocery store in Evansville. There were no cash registers or calculators. Items sold were tallied using paper and pencil and added up "in your head" until they acquired an adding machine. It was during this time in 1946, that she and Delbert were married in the Congregational Church in Evansville and started farming the family farm where Alice still lived with her cat, Roxie, until less than a month before her death. Even though farming was her first love she also found time for family, the Peace Evangelical United Brethren Church, to be a room mother, a Girl Scout leader, served as a Band parents officer, and Sunday school superintendent. But her trademark was that she was known to frequently pick up the house and run to town. During her brief stay at the Evansville Manor, Alice kept a bag of KitKat bars in the drawer next to her bed. Each visitor was offered a KitKat as she said, "These are THE BEST!" Alice Krause loved life. She loved visitors. She loved ice cream and baked oatmeal. She loved taking a ride to check out the crops but most of all she loved her flawless grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Alice is survived by daughters: Karen (Jim) Tway, Deb (Wally) Velleux, and Judeen (Mike) Reese; and daughter-in-law, Deanna Krause; grandchildren: Anne (Bill) Haithcock, Heather Reese, Lindsay (Wade) Melquist, Jennifer (Jay Upham) McGuire, Whitney (Trevor) Norris, Hayley Krause, and Trevor Tway; great grandchildren: Megan & Emily Reese, Jordyn & Jadon Upham, and Remy & Rowan Melquist; sister, Carol Elmer; brother, Robert Peach; and several nieces, nephews, special friends, and her beloved, Roxie.

Alice was preceded in death by her husband, Delbert; son, Tom Krause; grandson, Eric Reese; parents, Roy and Gwen Peach; and sisters, Joyce Peach and Josephine Schultz.

Funeral services will be held at 12 noon, on Saturday June 1, 2019, at Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville, with Randy Krause officiating. Burial will follow in Peace Cemetery Brooklyn Township. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at Wardhurtley.com

The most beautiful things in the world cannot be seen or even touched. They must be felt with the heart. -Helen Keller