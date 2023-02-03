Alice K. Johnson

July 11, 1938 - January 28, 2023
Janesville, WI - Alice Kay Johnson, age 84, of Janesville, passed away on January 28, 2023 at Rock Haven. She was born July 11, 1938 in Glen Haven, Wisconsin, the daughter of Clara and Milton Jenkins.
Alice lived on a farm growing up and graduated from Platteville High School in 1956. She was awarded a scholarship for a 3 year nursing program at Methodist Hospital School of Nursing. Alice's dream of becoming a nurse began early, around second grade when she cared for her baby dolls and animals on the farm. Alice graduated from nursing school in 1959 and married the love of her life, Irv Johnson, the same year on October 10th. Alice loved her 42 year nursing career working at Methodist Hospital, University of Wisconsin Hospital, Mercy Hospital, and Cedar Crest.
After retirement Alice volunteered for Agrace Hospice making lap blankets, teddy bears, pillows, and gowns. She sat with patients and helped families. Alice participated in the First Lutheran Church quilting group and assisted with bake sales for Mercy Hospital. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, baking, watercolor painting, camping, journaling, opera, classical music, and most recently rock collecting and tumbling. This past year Alice sent birthday and holiday cards to First Lutheran Church members over 80 years old. Alice also enjoyed reading daily.
Alice is survived by her loving husband, Irv Johnson; her daughters, Debra (Glenn) Bruckner and Amy (Cole) Johnson; her grandchildren, Katie and Patrick Bruckner; her half-brothers, Jerry (Karen) Jenkins and Albert (Cindy) Jenkins; her half-sister, Margie Heideman; and a niece and nephew. She is preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, Robert and Charles Jenkins.
Alice's passion was her family and faith. She was a kind and compassionate person always ready to help. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend. Alice's friendly smile and generous heart will be missed by so many.
A small private memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations made to the Humane Society for Alice's love of animals.
All Faiths Funeral and Cremation Services of Janesville is honored to be assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at: www.866allfaiths.com
