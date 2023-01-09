Alice I. (Albright) Clark

October 8, 1939 - January 1, 2023

Janesville, WI - Alice I. Clark died January 1, 2023. She was born October8, 1939, the third daughter born to Lreetha (Snyder) and Clifford Albright on the family farm west of Janesville. She attended a one room school, Austin School, until she went to Janesville High School, graduating in 1958. She graduated from Milton College, majoring in music. She taught band for three years.

To plant a tree in memory of Alice Clark as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.