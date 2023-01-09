Alice I. (Albright) Clark

Janesville, WI - Alice I. Clark died January 1, 2023. She was born October8, 1939, the third daughter born to Lreetha (Snyder) and Clifford Albright on the family farm west of Janesville. She attended a one room school, Austin School, until she went to Janesville High School, graduating in 1958. She graduated from Milton College, majoring in music. She taught band for three years.
She was an accomplished musician; she taught private lessons, played in Choral Union, the Beloit-Janesville Symphony, and numerous musicals in the area.
She was a member of Faith Lutheran Church where she was able to play her music. She played at services until Covid came.
Alice married Edward Clark on July 4, 1965. They had a son Daniel Clark and a daughter Dawn (Clark) Hogans.
She enjoyed growing up on the farm and helping her parents and grandparents. She liked being outdoors, gardening, baking, quilting including quilting clubs, and being at the A-frame and property near New Lisbon, WI.
She is survived by her husband Ed; her son Daniel and daughter Dawn; four grandchildren: Ansleigh Link, Ashlynn (Seth) Greenwood, Heidi (Zach) Bankes, and Shane Clark; and her great grandson Milo Greenwood.
Alice is survived by her sisters: Shirley (Don) Coon of Winona, MO and Marilyn Bickle of Janesville. She is further survived by sisters-in-law Joan (Wayne) Larsen, and Doris Clark of Colorado, and many nieces and nephews survive her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents; grandson Aaron Clark and sister-in-law Helen.
A celebration for Alice will be held on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at 1:00 PM at Faith Lutheran Church, 2116 Mineral Point Ave, Janesville. Burial of her urn will be held at a later date in Oak Hill Cemetery. Visit www.apfelwolfe.com for online condolences.
