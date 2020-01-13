January 23, 1940 - January 9, 2020

Edgerton, WI -- Alice "DeeDee" M. (Romack) Lintvedt, age 79, of Edgerton, passed away on Thursday, January 9, 2020, with her family by her side at Select Specialty Hospital, Madison. She was born in South Beloit, IL on January 23, 1940, the daughter of the late Kenneth and Ruth (Lay) Romack. She married Richard "Dick" Lintvedt on November 17, 1956 and the couple spent most of their life together in Edgerton, when not traveling. Alice was immensely proud of her family and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories. Her passion for quilting and sewing is demonstrated by all the quilts displayed in the homes of all she loved. Alice and Dick traveled the country via their motor home for many years adding to a long list of adventures they shared.

Alice is survived by her husband, Richard; 2 children; Kenlyn (Ed) Krausse of Lake Mills and Brian (Brenda) Lintvedt of Edgerton; 4 grandchildren: Keith (Kara) Krausse, Scott (Sara) Krausse, Cal Lintvedt and Brianne Lintvedt; 2 great grandchildren; Kayden and Keaton Krausse; and 4 grand dogs; sister, Dixie Jo; and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; and son, Randy Lintvedt.

A Memorial Service will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at APFEL EHLERT FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, Edgerton 315 Lord St. (Hwy 51) with Rev. Jim Johnson officiating. Visitation will take place on Wednesday from 3:00 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. For on-line condolences and registry: www.apfelfuneral.com