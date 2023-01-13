Alice Cunningham

Edgerton, WI - Alice Joann Cunningham, 83, of Edgerton, surrounded by the love of her family, entered into heavenly rest on Friday, January 6, 2023.Born November 15, 1939, to Alfred and Elsie (Krohn) Priewe in Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin Alice was the 8th of 16 children. She attended one-room schoolhouses in the Whitewater area until high school where she completed her education, graduating from Beaver Dam H.S. in 1958. As a teenager, Alice spent summers working as a car hop for the Newville Drive-In. Somewhere between serving milkshakes and cheeseburgers, she met and fell in love with Roger Cunningham. They were married June 21st, 1958. Together they raised four children, several horses, German Shepperd's and enjoyed their beautiful home in rural Wisconsin.
Alice loved the beauty of God's masterpieces. Whether riding the back of a horse or Roger's motorcycle, both the landscape and song of nature provided nourishment to her soul. During their years together, Roger and Alice made several trips to Yellowstone and Glacier National Parks, and enjoyed many of Wisconsin's natural wonders, often taking one of their grandchildren along for an adventure.
A faithful servant of the Lord and prayer warrior, Alice was a kind spirit whose compassion and love touched many lives. She taught us to always seek the goodness in God's creation, show generosity of body and mind, and forgive others as the Lord forgives us.
Alice will be greatly missed by her husband of sixty-four years, Roger Cunningham, children Roger (Deborah) Cunningham, Teresa (Russell) Grover, Jeffrey Cunningham (Jeffery Fredendall), Jaime (Tony) Farrell. Alice's whispers of love and words of wisdom will live on through 11 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.She is also survived by brothers and sisters Eunice Helgeson of Lacrosse, Gerald (Donna) Priewe of Beaver Dam, Shirley Larsen (Fort Atkinson) Bruce (Sandra) Priewe of Beaver Dam, Donald (Mary) Priewe of Green Bay, Ralph Priewe of OshKosh, Roger (Shirley) Gehrke of Fort Atkinson, and Walter (Pamela) Priewe of Beaver Dam.She was preceded in death by parents Alfred and Elsie Priewe, siblings Eleanor Margraf, Robert Priewe, Gordon Priewe, Mary Gaull, Inez Krause, Dorothy McFarland, and Richard Priewe. What a marvelous reunion in Heaven there must be!
Funeral Services will be held at 11:30 A.M. Saturday January 14, 2023, at the Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton. Visitation will be held Saturday, January 14 from 10:00 A.M. until time of service at the funeral home with burial to follow immediately after.
John 14:27 I am leaving you with a gift—peace of mind and heart. And the peace I give is a gift the world cannot give. So don't be troubled or afraid.
The Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton is assisting the family with arrangements.
