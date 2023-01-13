Alice Cunningham

November 15, 1939 - January 6, 2023

Edgerton, WI - Alice Joann Cunningham, 83, of Edgerton, surrounded by the love of her family, entered into heavenly rest on Friday, January 6, 2023.Born November 15, 1939, to Alfred and Elsie (Krohn) Priewe in Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin Alice was the 8th of 16 children. She attended one-room schoolhouses in the Whitewater area until high school where she completed her education, graduating from Beaver Dam H.S. in 1958. As a teenager, Alice spent summers working as a car hop for the Newville Drive-In. Somewhere between serving milkshakes and cheeseburgers, she met and fell in love with Roger Cunningham. They were married June 21st, 1958. Together they raised four children, several horses, German Shepperd's and enjoyed their beautiful home in rural Wisconsin.

