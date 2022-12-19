Alfred Mejeris

December 3, 1940 - December 16, 2022

Milton, WI - Alfred Mejeris, 82, of Milton, passed away at Our House, Whitewater on Friday, December 16, 2022. He was born in Vilnius, Lithuania on December 3, 1940, the son of Alfredas and Jadvyga Mejeris. He came to the United States in 1953.

To plant a tree in memory of Alfred Mejeris as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.