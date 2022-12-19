Milton, WI - Alfred Mejeris, 82, of Milton, passed away at Our House, Whitewater on Friday, December 16, 2022. He was born in Vilnius, Lithuania on December 3, 1940, the son of Alfredas and Jadvyga Mejeris. He came to the United States in 1953.
Alfred served in the Army for 3 years and was in the Georgia National Guard for 17 years. He retired from the Army as a Sargent. Alfred married his better half, Vicki Borgschulte, on April 30, 2005, in Janesville, WI. Alfred had a great love for wolves and enjoyed collecting anything that had wolves on it. One of the reasons he loved wolves so much was because they mate for life. Alfred attended Blackhawk Tech later in life to continue his love of math, taking courses for fun in Scaled Drawing and AutoCad. He enjoyed watching sci-fi shows, his Miller Lite and Crown Royal. His favorite song was Bubbly by Colbie Caillat.
Alfred is survived by his better half, Vicki, his children: Charles "Chuck" Mejeris, Peter (Candy) Mejeris, Phillip (Erin) Mejeris and Jennifer (Scott) Brown, stepchildren: Melissa (Nick) Dybas, Emily (Christopher) Conner and Julie Studinski, grandchildren: Samuel, Olivia, Elizabeth and Andrew Mejeris, Benjamin Dybas, Isabella and Ireland Conner. He was preceded in death by his parents, infant sister Erika and his first wife and the mother of his children Ramute.
Funeral services for Alfred will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, December 22, 2022, at the Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton. A visitation will take place from 10:00 AM until time of services. Burial will take place at a later date at Camp Memorial Park in Fayetteville, Georgia.