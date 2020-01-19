June 24, 1923 - January 11, 2020

Janesville, WI -- Alfred Lawrence Finger, age 96, of Janesville, Wis., passed away on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at SSM Health St. Mary's Janesville Hospital. He was born June 24, 1923 in Little River Township, Oconto, Wis., to Lucy Gertrude (Kershek) Finger and Francis (Frank) Xavier Finger Jr., the "surprise" born 5 minutes after his twin sister Alice, on June 24, 1923. He grew up on the family farm and attended McDowell School, a one room school- house. Following high school, he attended UW-Madison graduating with a Bachelor's and Master's Degree. He then joined the home farm for several years before becoming the first 4-H agent in Vernon County. He became 4-H agent for Rock County in 1956 and held various Extension positions until his retirement in 1987. He was active in numerous Extension activities throughout Wisconsin during his tenure with the State and was an Emeritus Associate Professor. He served as secretary of the Rock County 4-H Fair for 25 years. Alfred married Betty Kummer in 1979, bringing two step-daughters into the family. Following retirement, he was active in Wisconsin tourism and was a security guard at Camp Randall Stadium and the Kohl Center. He was also active in various other projects and activities. Alfred was an active golfer, bowler and cross-country skier, remaining active during most of his entire life. He enjoyed traveling and was a member of St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church.

He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Betty; three children: Kathleen (George), Dr. Kent (April), Kristi (Ben); two step-daughters, Shelby (Don) and Tracy (Will); nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, James (in infancy) and Anthony; and his twin sister, Alice."Alfred will be deeply missed for his boundless energy and his love of people".

A memorial service to honor Alfred's life will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME, 1010 N. Wright Rd., Janesville. Rev. Daniel Decker will officiate. Private entombment will be in Milton Lawns Memorial Park Mausoleum. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Saturday, April 25, 2020 from 1 p.m. until the time of service. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home ww.henkeclarson.com