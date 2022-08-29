October 18, 1936 - August 27, 2022

Janesville, WI - Alfred James Lembrich, age 85, longtime Janesville resident, passed away on August 27, 2022, to be with his Savior in Heaven. Alfred was born October 18, 1936, in Janesville, to the late Elmer J. and Lucille (Gorrell) Lembrich. Alfred grew up on a farm in Rock township without running water or electricity and was a hard-working farm boy from age 5 who also worked for dozens of farmers throughout Rock Co. as a youth.

