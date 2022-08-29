Janesville, WI - Alfred James Lembrich, age 85, longtime Janesville resident, passed away on August 27, 2022, to be with his Savior in Heaven. Alfred was born October 18, 1936, in Janesville, to the late Elmer J. and Lucille (Gorrell) Lembrich. Alfred grew up on a farm in Rock township without running water or electricity and was a hard-working farm boy from age 5 who also worked for dozens of farmers throughout Rock Co. as a youth.
He attended the one-room Hayner school, then St. Paul's Lutheran school and graduated from Janesville High School in 1954. While in high school, he was up at 5:30 am to feed livestock and milk cows, etc before catching the bus for school. He attended the vocational/technical school, U-Rock Co College and was a 4-H member. He farmed and was employed at Fisher Body from 1954 - 1963 and was a member of local 95, taking leave to volunteer for two years active duty in the U.S. Army, with the 4th Div, ready response unit including as a ski-trooper in Alaska, and sea duty with Marines, and desert duty.
He then returned to Fisher Body, and married Nancy M. Krause on April 8, 1961, at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church. He joined the Janesville Police Dept on March 1, 1963, serving in many capacities, a Court Officer and was a supervisor for 25 years serving for a time as Sec/Treas. of the Police Supervisor Association, retiring as a Lt. after 32 years. He attended many law enforcement training seminars and schools by the FBI and others. He served on the Juvenile Task Force as well as on the Salvation Army Advisory Board for many years.
He was also licensed as an Air Courier, a private Investigator and later worked in Security for Mercy Health Systems, Riverview Clinic, and Watson Security at the Rock Co. Courthouse. He became a life member of the VFW Post 1621 and was a strong veteran supporter. He served on the site committee of the Rock Co. Historical Society. He helped form the Friends of Riverside Park by drafting the By-laws, Articles of Incorporation and filing its 501(c)3 which were approved by the IRS in record time and served on its board for some time to help revitalize, preserve and promote the park. He was a longtime member also of Beckman's Mill.
People always thought he could have been a lawyer as he filed a half dozen lawsuits and some small claims suits and won all of them, one that a couple of lawyers didn't even know the law on, and it was the first time it ever occurred in history that a governmental body was defeated on property tax issues.
Alfred enjoyed working hard, seldom sitting down, always on the go, helping his family and enjoying spending time with family events. He lived life to the fullest, with his wife and family, attending races, Packer, Badger, and Brewer games, fairs, country music shows and all other kind of events. He liked to travel all around most states in the U.S. and Canada. He took many cruises to many places and a trip to Europe and saw some relatives. He also went on a great Vets Roll trip in 2014.
He served many years on the church board of Elders, on the finance committee and as usher. He drafted the church's first operations policies on use of church equipment use, etc. he also delivered meals on wheels for years. He always had a strong Christian faith and prayed daily. Despite many severe health issues later in life, he felt blessed and thanked the Lord for every day.
He is survived by two caring daughters, whom he loved very much and who helped watch over him through painful health issues in later life: Cheryl (Dale) Beyer and Karla (Joey) LaGrange both of Janesville; three grandchildren: Austin Beyer, Constance (Hunter) Beyer Jensen, and Kaitlynn Beyer; one sister Margaret Anne Tegt, brother Paul R. Lembrich of Janesville and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and a brother-in-law. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of over 55 years Nancy whom he missed greatly; daughter Diane L. Ansier; his parents; grandson Cole Ansier; and brother Elmer V. Lembrich; sisters Ellen M. Boyce, Mary J. Johnson and other in-laws and cousins.
Visitation will be at the APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME from 3:30 to 6:30 PM with Police Honor Guard on Wednesday, August 31, 2022. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, 2940 Mineral Point Ave. Janesville with visitation from 10:00 AM to time of service with Rev David Bergelin officiating. Committal service will follow at Milton Lawns Memorial Park with Military Rites provided by VFW Kienow Hilt Post 1621.
The message he wanted to leave to all is to pray often, have strong faith, hope and love, giving thanks and believe in the Lord Jesus Christ til we meet again.
