August 30, 1935 - October 10, 2022

Janesville, WI - Alfred "Chip" C. Erdman, 87, passed away at Oak Park Place in Janesville, WI on October 10, 2022. Chip was born August 30, 1935 in Janesville Township, Rock County; the son of Alfred H. and Irene Lawrence Erdman. Chip attended Willowdale School and Janesville High School. In his younger years, Chip worked in construction of Interstate 90 in Belvidere, IL and then his nights at Clark gas station. In 1959, he started working at International Harvester Tractor & Trucks Inc. Janesville, in the Parts Department. In 1963, he moved to Sales and spent the rest of his career selling new and used Red Tractors (and the occasional used Green one). When the factory dealership closed down in Janesville, he continued at various IH dealerships: Walker-Schork IH, Martinson Implement IH, Janesville Tractor and ultimately retired from Johnson Tractor in 2012. There really wasn't a farmer he didn't know in the surrounding area. He turned out to be a natural salesman, was well-liked and respected by his customers.

