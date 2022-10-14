Janesville, WI - Alfred "Chip" C. Erdman, 87, passed away at Oak Park Place in Janesville, WI on October 10, 2022. Chip was born August 30, 1935 in Janesville Township, Rock County; the son of Alfred H. and Irene Lawrence Erdman. Chip attended Willowdale School and Janesville High School. In his younger years, Chip worked in construction of Interstate 90 in Belvidere, IL and then his nights at Clark gas station. In 1959, he started working at International Harvester Tractor & Trucks Inc. Janesville, in the Parts Department. In 1963, he moved to Sales and spent the rest of his career selling new and used Red Tractors (and the occasional used Green one). When the factory dealership closed down in Janesville, he continued at various IH dealerships: Walker-Schork IH, Martinson Implement IH, Janesville Tractor and ultimately retired from Johnson Tractor in 2012. There really wasn't a farmer he didn't know in the surrounding area. He turned out to be a natural salesman, was well-liked and respected by his customers.
In 1975, Chip met his love, Melody Richards McLain, and they married August 28, 1976. They spent 46 years together enjoying boat rides, road trips, traveling and going to the movies. He loved his family, but also loved mowing the lawn.
Chip is survived by his wife, Melody Erdman; two children, Denise Carpenter and Marty (Diane) Erdman, of Janesville, WI; two step-children, Tad McLain of Evansville, WI and Tracy (Ron) Neu of Iron Ridge, WI. He is also survived by five grandchildren: Alexander (Lisa) Carpenter, Abigail Carpenter, Elizabeth Carpenter, Emily Erdman and William Erdman of Janesville, WI; three step-grandchildren: Kassandra Hermanson of Sun Prairie, WI, Derek Hermanson of Iron Ridge, WI and Madison McLain of Colorado; two great grandchildren; sister, Betty Griffith of Henderson, NV; sister in-law, Nancy Erdman of Janesville, WI; and ex-wife/life-long friend, Shirl Nelson Erdman Pfeiffer.
Chip was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred and Irene Erdman; brothers, Donald and William Erdman; sister in-law, Julie Erdman Meredith; brother in-law, Claude Griffith; and son in-law, Stephen Carpenter.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at ST. PETER'S LUTHERAN CHURCH; with Reverend Bruce Gray officiating. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME; and will continue on Thursday at Church from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Committal will immediately follow the service to Milton Lawns Memorial Park. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting his family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
To plant a tree in memory of Alfred Erdman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.