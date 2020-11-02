August 27, 1931 - September 23, 2020
Janesville, WI - Alfred (Al) John Mohiring of Janesville went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at home. Al was born August 27, 1931, in Monroe County to the late Henry and Alfreda (Vander Schaaf) Mohring in Sparta, Wisconsin and grew up with his late sisters, Gertrude, Anna, Marie and Alice. Al married Jean Elaine Klabunde on June 30, 1956 and together they raised their children, Jeffrey and Kristine. Family was always Al's primary focus in life. Al was a very kind, compassionate and caring man who always had a smile for everyone.
Al is survived by his loving wife, Jean Mohring; son, Jeffrey (Jodi) Mohring; his daughter, Kristine Mohring (Kevin) Henderson, of Crowley, Texas; two grandchildren, Samuel and Daniel Henderson; along with two foreign student daughters, Norah Becerra, of Frankfurt, Germany and Katrin (Sven) Krueger, of Schwartzenbek, Germany; and nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service for Al will be at 11:30 AM on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Faith Community Church, 2931 Lucerne Drive, Janesville, WI, with Pastors
Jerry Dean and Jeffrey Williams officiating. Visitation will be on Saturday from 10:30 AM to the time of service. Fellowship and lunch will follow the service.. Face coverings are mandatory.