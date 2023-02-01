October 28, 1952 - January 30, 2023 Wisconsin Rapids, WI - Alexandra V. Gould, age 70, of Wisconsin Rapids, passed away on Monday, January 30, 2023, at her home.
Memorial visitation will be held at Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids, on Monday, February 6, 2023, from 3 to 6pm.
Alexandra (Alex/Sandi) was born on October 28, 1952, in Milwaukee, WI to Mihailo and Anneliese (Friebert) Saramandich. She graduated from Hamilton High School in 1970 and University of Wisconsin – Whitewater in 1974.
Alexandra met the love of her life, Jeffery Gould and they were married on November 24, 1986, in Mesa, Arizona. They shared 36 years of marriage together.
Alexandra worked in production management (GM), human resources (Gross Common Carriers), and logistics management (Wisconsin Central RR/Consolidated/Stora Enso/New Page), retiring in 2019.
Alexandra was blessed with a penchant for flowers and hand crocheting baby blankets, enjoyed around the US. She also enjoyed vacationing in Siesta Key Florida.
Alexandra is survived by her husband, Jeffery; sons, Andrew (Erika) Gould, Eric Gould; grandchildren, Cooper and Tenley; Kaydence, Kyler and Karly; mother, Anneliese Saramandich; brother, Michael (Carol) Saramandich; sisters-in-law, Pam Orin, Diane (Dave) Eppihimer, Robin Kraemer; brother-in-law, John (Lauri) Gould; and many nieces and nephews who held a special place in her heart.
She is preceded in death by her father, Mihailo; mother and father-in-law, Shirley and Karl Gould; sister-in-law, Deborah Gould; and special family friend Patricia Weinbauer.
The Gould family would like to thank the Grand Rapids EMT, First Responders and Police for their dedication and effort.
Ritchay Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Alexandra Gould as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.