Alexandra V. Gould

October 28, 1952 - January 30, 2023 Wisconsin Rapids, WI - Alexandra V. Gould, age 70, of Wisconsin Rapids, passed away on Monday, January 30, 2023, at her home.

Memorial visitation will be held at Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids, on Monday, February 6, 2023, from 3 to 6pm.

