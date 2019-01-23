Alexander Ulbrich

June 26, 1936 - January 15, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Alexander Ulbrich, age 82, passed away on Tuesday, January 15, 2019, at Agrace Hospice & Palliative Care. He was born in Warsaw, Poland on June 26, 1936, the son of Theobald and Felicia Ulbrich. He married Olga Vaclavik in Chicago, on March 21, 1959. He owned Instrument Services in Janesville.

Alexander is survived by his wife, Olga; son, Rodney Ulbrich; daughter, Sandra (Eugene) Ulbrich-Almazan; three grandchildren: Nicole, Jennifer, and Alex; five great-grandchildren; and many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 26, 2019, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY with Rev. Naomi Garber officiating. Friends may visit from 10 a.m. until the time of service. For online obituary and registry: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com

