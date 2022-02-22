December 2, 1930 - February 18, 2022
Janesville, WI - Alexander Paul "Scott" Owen, Jr., age 91, passed away peacefully at Milton Senior Living on Friday, February 18, 2022. Scott was born on October 2, 1930, in Janesville, WI; the son of Alexander Paul Owen Sr. and Margaret (Doty) Owen. He graduated from Janesville High School in 1948, and graduated from the University of Alabama in 1952. He was a member of Sigma Chi Fraternity. Scott was a 1st Lieutenant in the United States Army and was stationed in Korea. He met the love of his life and married Camilla Ann Foil on January 24, 1953. Scott was a partner in Chambers and Owen and Owen Vending with his dad, brother, John, and sister, Mary. He was a member of the Janesville-Western Star #55 F & AM of Wisconsin. Scott was Past-President and Director of Wisconsin Candy and Tobacco Distributor Association. He was a former Board of Director of the National Candy Wholesale Association. He was on the Vestry and Building Committees for Trinity Episcopal Church. Scott was a member of the Janesville Country Club. Scott has given to the Janesville community in many ways. He has been a generous contributor to Rotary Gardens, YWCA, YMCA, Trinity Episcopal Church, ECHO, and untold donations to individuals and families in need, as well as any organizations his children requested.
Scott is survived by his son, Paul (Linda) Owen III of Madison; 3 daughters: Camilla Owen, Katherine (Shaughn) Bolton, and Courtney (Keith) Smith; sister, Mary O. Johnson of Janesville; grandchildren: Sam (Scarlet) Owen, Lee (Luke) Wainwright, Jake Owen, Rachel (Dane) Burman, Hailey (Zach) Dietz, Maggie (Will) Maethner, and Olivia Bolton; great-grandchildren: Elle and Jack Wainwright, Riley Ann and Grayson Burman and Zoey Ann Dietz. He is also survived by nieces and nephews and a very special friend, Mary K. Derouin. He was predeceased by his parents; his wife of 64 years, Camilla "Mickey"; son, Jeffery Robert Owen; and his brother, John (Janet) Owen.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday February 25, 2022, at TRINITY EPISCOPAL CHURCH; with Rev. Dr. Kathy Monson Lutes officiating. A visitation will be held before the service from 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. at the CHURCH. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to ECHO in Janesville. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting his family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
Many thanks for his special caregivers from Milton Senior Living and Agrace Hospice.