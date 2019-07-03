March 26, 1936 - June 30, 2019

Lake Geneva, WI -- Alex G. Chironis, age 83, of Lake Geneva, WI, passed away to eternal life at Aurora St. Lukes Medical Center, in Milwaukee, WI, on Sunday, June 30, 2019. Alex was born March 26, 1936 in Lake Geneva, WI, the son of George and Maria (Floudas) Chironis. He married Sharilyn R. Gimbel on May 16, 1982 in Elkhorn, WI. Alex was the longtime owner and operator of Harry's Cafe on Main Street in Lake Geneva, and was an active trader in the stock market. Surviving Alex is his loving wife, Sharilyn; siblings: James, Louie (Linda), Harry (Karen), Ann (George) Roche, Christine Chironis and Mary D. Evans. He was the brother-in-law to Rochelle (Tony) Dalnadar, Jerry (Paula) Gimbel and Vikki (Brian) Christensen. Alex is also survived by nieces; nephews; other relatives; and many friends. He is preceded in death by his parents; and four-legged friend, Woolf.

A visitation will be held on Friday, July 5, 2019, at the Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home, 515 Center St., Lake Geneva, from 4 p.m. until service at 5:30 p.m. Pastor Paul from Immanuel Lutheran will be officiating. Private interment at Oak Hill Cemetery in Lake Geneva, WI. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to the Time Is Now (Lake Geneva P.O. BOX 1), referencing the Angel Fund by Lake Geneva Animal Hospital. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Lake Geneva, WI is proudly serving the Chironis family.