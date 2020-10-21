January 21, 1933 - October 17, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Aletha J. Ash, 87, of Janesville, WI, passed away early on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Nursing Home, Janesville. Aletha was born on January 21, 1933 in Janesville, WI to the late Adrian and Eunice (Hill) Cookson. On October 17, 1990, she married Richard Ash. She worked for over ten years in the factory at Accudyne. Aletha love to travel, especially to Branson, go gambling, and go to the Fireside Theater. She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, Milton.
Aletha is survived by her two daughters, Nancy (Harold) Babcock of Janesville, WI, Christine (Pete) Cox of Janesville; nine grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, one great-great grandchild; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death. By her parents, husband, Richard Ash; son: Leonard Cherrier; granddaughter: April Cherrier; brothers: Bob, Jerry, Dick, Wayne Cookson; sisters, Doris DeAngelo, and Winnie Griffin.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at St. Mary Catholic Church, Milton with Fr. David Wanish. Officiating. Burial will follow at St. Mary Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday at the church from 10 a.m. until the start of the services. Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton are assisting the family with arrangements.