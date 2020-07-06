September 11, 2005 - March 11, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Aleena R. Lopez, age 14, of Janesville, courageously fought her battle with brain cancer and passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, with her loving and devoted family at her side. She was born in Janesville on September 11, 2005; the daughter of William and Heather (Meier) Lopez. Aleena was a feisty and strong-willed 8th grader at Marshall Middle School, where she very much looked forward to joining the ranks of the volleyball team. Aleena was heavily involved with volleyball at the local YMCA since the 4th grade, and will be remembered for her outgoing nature and characteristic laugh. She always spoke her mind and being punctual was VERY important. Throughout her battle, Aleena never once complained or pitied herself, and fought her battle with dignity and grace.
Aleena will be forever remembered by her parents, Heather (Ramon Miramontez) Lopez and William (Tricia Kaufman) Lopez; her brother, Chase Lopez; grandparents, Ted and Marilyn Meier; aunts and uncle: Mandy Meier, Adam (Alyssa) Meier, April Meier and Emily (Matt) Zabel; cousins: Paige, Charlie, Alex, Jamisen, Bria, Ruby, Heston and Marni; and many close friends who were there for support. She is preceded in death by two cousins, Natalie and Leo.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Friday, March 20, 2020 at the LIFE CELEBRATION CENTER at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to: Benefit of Aleena Lopez, C/O State Bank of Cross Plains, Evansville, WI, or Badger Childhood Cancer Network, Madison, WI. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
A very special thank you to all of her caregivers at Agrace Hospice