Alecia Haffery

May 24, 1982 - February 28, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Alecia Marie Haffery, age 37, died in her home on February 28, 2020, surrounded by her family and pets. Alecia was born May 24, 1982 in Janesville, WI to Jeffery E. Haffery and Margaret M. Haffery (Dabson). Her father passed away in 2012. Alecia attended Janesville Schools and graduated in 2000. She went on to obtain her Associates Degree from University of Phoenix in Business Administration in 2011. Alecia was a long time waitress at the Oasis Restaurant and Eagle Inn. She later retired from Fat Wallet in Beloit due to illness.
Alecia is survived by her mother, Maggie; sisters, Amanda Haffery and Angela (Jeff) Morgan (and their children: Gracie, Jayden, Kody and Hunter). She is also survived by an uncle; aunts; and cousins; as well as her special Aunt Julie; and best friend, Kari Illbeck. Alecia was preceded in death by her father, Jeffery Haffery; her maternal and paternal grandparents; and her nephew, Christian.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, July 11, 2020 at the Riverside Park South Pavilion (right through the tunnel) from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Memorial contributions are welcome at the Celebration of Life event or by mailing them to Margaret Haffery at 1402 Frederick St. Janesville, WI 53548.
A special thanks to Agrace Hospice Care, Almost Family, SSM Oncology and Radiology. We would also like to thank Dr. Lisa Lapeak, Michelle and Connie (Pallatieve) and Julie and Michelle (SSM Janesville Oncology), who cared for Alecia for many years.