November 23, 1920 - January 8, 2019
Whitewater, WI -- Albin Joseph Sweet, 98, Whitewater, passed away on Tuesday, January 8, 2019 at Lakeland Hospital in Elkhorn, WI. Al was born on November 23, 1920 in Milwaukee, WI, to Joseph and Sally (Klappa) Sweet. He married Joan Zastrow on May 30, 1947, at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, Milwaukee. She preceded him in death on October 14, 2001. Al served his country in the United States Marines Corps during World War II. He was involved in the battles of Iwo Jima, Guadalcanal and Guam. He worked as a salesperson for Milwaukee Biscuit Company and Mrs. Drinks. Al enjoyed golfing, waterskiing and many other sports. He also liked playing cards. Al was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, Whitewater
He is survived by his children, Patricia (Bruce) Brennan and Robert Sweet of Whitewater; grandchildren: Whitney (Mike) Sippl, Kassy (Jesse Plate) Sweet, Brian (Emilee) Brennan, Kelly (Don) Streske, Shana (Tim Miller) West, MaryKaren (Dave) Matt; great-grandchildren: Kylie and Mason Sippl, Adrienne (Cody) Deming, Alexander (Emily) Streske, Andrew (Emily) Streske, Joe Brennan, Kathryn, Christina, and Cecilia Matt; great-great-grandchildren Roman and Dominic Streske. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; brothers: Ervin, Gerald, Edward and Florian; sister, Leone Kaye.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Saturday, January 19, 2019 at 12 p.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1225 W. Main St., Whitewater, WI 53190. A visitation will be held at the church on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow in the Calvary Cemetery, Whitewater, WI. Flowers may be ordered through Floral Villa Flowers, Whitewater, WI, www.floralvillaflowers.com. Those planning an expression of sympathy may also wish to consider a memorial to the Wounded Warrior Project, support.woundedwarriorproject.org
