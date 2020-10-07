September 5, 1961 - September 11, 2020 Jefferson, WI- Albert L. Reimers, of Jefferson, WI, died Friday, September 11, 2020 in Madison, WI. He was born September 5, 1961 in Beloit, WI.
He attended Evansville Highs School. After high school, Albert enlisted and proudly served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps. Currently, Albert was working for Allied Universal Services at Purina Foods in Jefferson, WI in the security division.
Albert is survived by his sisters Tamilyn Reimers and Kim Wells; foster father Keith Huschka; uncle Kenneth and aunt Mary Hawkins, the Hawkins family, the entire Dunham family; nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He is preceded in death by great grandparents W & B Reimers, grandfather Earnest (Otto) Reimers, grandmother Marjorie Totten, uncle and aunt Edward and Dorothy Dunham, foster mother Karen Wolff Huschka and sister Kathy Wells-Mathews.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Midwest Christian Center, 336 N Jackson St, Janesville, WI on October 11, 2020 from 1:00 to 3:00 PM. Please visit www.whitcomb-lynch.com to send condolences to the family.