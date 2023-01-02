Albert Lee "Al" Funk

November 29, 1931 - December 24, 2022

Janesville, WI - Albert Lee "Al" Funk, age 91, of Janesville, WI passed away on December 24, 2022, at SSM Health St. Mary's Janesville Hospital. He was born November 29, 1931, at Kaukauna, WI the son of John and Deltha (Champeau) Funk. He graduated from Aquinas High School in La Crosse, WI in 1950. He attended Purdue University School of Management, UW-Rock County Campus for accounting and Blackhawk Technical College for Insurance studies.

