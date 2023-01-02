Janesville, WI - Albert Lee "Al" Funk, age 91, of Janesville, WI passed away on December 24, 2022, at SSM Health St. Mary's Janesville Hospital. He was born November 29, 1931, at Kaukauna, WI the son of John and Deltha (Champeau) Funk. He graduated from Aquinas High School in La Crosse, WI in 1950. He attended Purdue University School of Management, UW-Rock County Campus for accounting and Blackhawk Technical College for Insurance studies.
Albert married Marjory McNaught on August 18, 1956, and the marriage resulted in three children, Michael, Mary and Mathew.
Al was a veteran of the U. S. Air Force serving from June 26, 1950, to June 25, 1954 and was a radar operator attaining the rank of Sergeant. He was employed as a registered representative by Mutual of New York Insurance Company and Since 1972 as a representative for Catholic Knights Insurance Society.
Al was long active in the American Legion having been a member of Richard Ellis American Legion Post # 205, Janesville, and served on many county, district and department levels and ultimately was the American Legion State Commander. He was active in Rock County Voiture #844. Al was a member of Nativity of Mary Catholic Church where he was a past president of the Holy Name Society, Knights of Columbus Fourth Degree Honor Guard, Past president of Catholic Knights Branch # 60, and a former member of the Parish Council and School Board. He was active as a Boy Scout Leader and was recognized by the Salvation Army for his volunteer work. He served as chairman of the Janesville Memorial Day Programs from 1967 to 1976.
Al Funk is survived by his wife of 66 years, Marjory Funk; children, Mike (Kathy) Funk of Janesville, Mary Funk of Janesville, and Mathew (Kristin) Funk of New Glarus, WI; grandchildren, Mary (Jon) Cummins, Cydney Pooler, Nicholas Funk, and Emma Funk; great-grandchild, Addisyn Cummins; and a brother, James Funk of Neenah, Arkansas. He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Ann McKee; and brother, Richard Funk.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, January 5, 2023, at NATIVITY OF MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 313 E. Wall St., Janesville. Private interment will be at a later date at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Union Grove, WI. The Funk family is being assisted by HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences may be shared at www.henkeclarson.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Albert Funk as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.