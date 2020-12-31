March 6, 1953 - December 27, 2020
Janesville, WI - − Albert J.B. Wille II, age 67, passed away on Sunday, December 27, 2020, at home. He was born in Janesville, on March 6, 1953, the son of William and Ruth (Richards) Wille. Albert retired from Seneca Foods after working there for 45 years. He enjoyed going to Traxler Park to watch the Rock Aqua Jays shows, playing bingo, and watching the Green Bay Packers. Albert was a very loving family man and his grandkids will always remember their Culvers dinners with him.
Albert is survived by his daughter, Sara (Nathan) Herzig; grandchildren, Breana and Tiernan; mother; 9 siblings: Betty (Dennis) Draeving of Beloit, Lori (Lawrence) Draeving of Gordon, WI, Andy Wille of Janesville, Hans Eric (Terri) Wille of Janesville, Sandy (David) Draeving of Beloit, Darlene (Carl) Van Skike of Rhinelander, Sam (Kim) Wille of Whitewater, Tim Wille of Janesville and Mary (Gary Ojala) Wille of Janesville; also many other nieces, nephews, and extended family. He was preceded in death by his father, and niece, Ashley Wille.
A visitation will be held for the family from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 2, 2021, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY. A larger celebration of life will be planned for this summer when it is safer to gather in large groups. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com