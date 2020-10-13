September 15, 1953 - October 6, 2020
Janesville, WI - Albert H. Kath, III of Janesville passed away on October 6, 2020 alongside his fiancee' Tammy Northrup. Albert was born in Janesville on September 15, 1953 to Albert H. Kath, Jr. and RuthJean (Nehls) Kath.
Albert attended Craig High School and studied with Independent Ministers and Churches out of San Diego, California. He was a member of VVA 236 and Christian Motorcyclists Association. Albert had a passion for his old cars and motorcycles. His hobbies were camping, fishing and stock car racing. Albert was a proud veteran of the U.S. Navy.
Albert is survived by children: April (Jake) Mizener, Tiffany Kath (Brandon Halabi) and Fritz Sandlin, and his grandson, Phoenix Folly. As well as his brother, Richard (Brenda) Kath and his sister, Valerie Kath (Cheri Lornson). He will be missed by his faithful companions, Duke and Fluffy.
Albert is preceded in death by his parents and his son, Albert H. Kath IV.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date with Military Honors by the Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 236.
All Faiths Funeral and Cremation Services of Janesville, Wisconsin is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at: www.866allfaiths.com