Janesville, WI - Albert F. Galassi, 95, passed peacefully on Friday, February 17, 2023 at Agrace Hospice in Janesville, WI. He was the youngest of 7 children, born to Humbert and Maria (Barnato) Galassi as a first generation Italian American on October 18, 1927 in Spring Valley, Illinois.
The funeral Mass of Christian Burial for Al will begin at 11:00 AM, Friday, February 24, at Nativity of Our Lord Parish (St. Anthony Catholic Church) at 510 Richard A. Mautino Drive, Spring Valley, IL. The Rev. Scott Potthoff will officiate. Burial will follow at Valley Memorial Park Cemetery. The visitation for Al will be held Friday, at the church, from 10:00 AM until time of funeral services.
The Barto Funeral Home, Spring Valley, is honored to assist Al's family at this time.
Al started parochial school at the age of 6, learning English there for the first time. He graduated from Hall Township High School. He was an outstanding athlete who was a starter for both offense and defense on the football team for 3 ears. He was team captain and class president his senior year.
He started working summers on the railroad at the age of 14 by passing for 18. He joined the Merchant Marines in 1945 at the end of World War II and served until 1947 on a ship bringing soldiers home from Europe. Upon returning from his military service, he started his 40 year career as a Kroger store manager, starting in Spring Valley, and later managing stores in Monmouth, Dixon, Moline, Springfield and Decatur, Illinois, retiring in 1986. Working in the 50-store Peoria division of Kroger, his stores consistently performed in the top 3 of the division in the 60's, 70's and 80's.
Albert married Madeline Marenda June 3, 1950 and they were married for 70 years before she passed in 2020. They are the parents of 4, Michael, Jane, Cathy and Bob. Al loved to hunt when he was young and was an avid fisherman his whole life. He was happiest sitting in a boat fishing on a northern lake in "God's country". He had a deep respect for nature and the outdoors and instilled that in all of us. He loved gardening, and his garden always produced beautiful tomatoes, peppers and potatoes every summer which he turned into delicious soups, stews and pasta sauce. The Italian chef in him came out after he retired and he prepared and cooked meals every day into his 90's.
Albert was a devout Catholic and a member of St. John Vianney Catholic Church in Janesville. When he was no longer able to physically attend services, he watched televised mass services daily.
Albert is survived by his children, Michael (Jenny) Galassi, Jane Hamilton, Cathy (Mario) Balettie, and Robert (Angela) Galassi; 14 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, one great-great-granddaughter, and many nieces and nephews.
He is pre-deceased by his wife Madeline, his parents Humbert and Maria, his brothers Louis (Marguerite) Galassi and Vincent (Marie) Galassi; his sisters, Lena (Ray) Vaseleski, Theresa (Arthur) Granfield, Mary (Peter) Ellena and Margaret (Roy) Mignone.
Our family would like to thank the entire staff of Agrace Hospice whose dedication and compassion made our father's last months as comfortable as possible, notably Shirley who gave the best shaves, Sue who tried her best to please his Italian chef's palate, and Jessica who reminded him of a granddaughter. We would also like to thank the clergy of St. John Vianney Parish whose visits brought him extreme comfort in his last months.
A guestbook may be signed and memories shared with the family by visiting bartofh.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Albert Galassi as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.