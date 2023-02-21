October 18, 1927 - February 17, 2023

Janesville, WI - Albert F. Galassi, 95, passed peacefully on Friday, February 17, 2023 at Agrace Hospice in Janesville, WI. He was the youngest of 7 children, born to Humbert and Maria (Barnato) Galassi as a first generation Italian American on October 18, 1927 in Spring Valley, Illinois.

