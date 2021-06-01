May 15, 1926 - March 24, 2020
Poskin, WI - Albert Frank Klug, age 93, of Poskin, formerly of Edgerton, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 24, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on May 15, 1926 in Gladstone, MI to Frank and Marie (Fenner) Klug. He married Lois (Otto) Klug on September 8, 1951 at Collingwood Church in Cumberland.
He served in the Navy during WWII, 1944 - 1946. He retired from GM in Janesville, WI in 1985, after 30 years.
He was an active member in Salem Lutheran Church for over 30 years and a former member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Edgerton.
Albert enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. Also, he was an avid hunter and fisherman, who also enjoyed woodworking and photography.
Albert is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Lois; 4 daughters, Colleen (Mike) Pospeschil of Edgerton, Robin (Bob) Morrison of Edgerton, Dawn (Don) Pearson of Janesville and Diane (Mike) Klug of Edgerton; son, Bill (Barb) Klug of Poskin; 6 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren; sister, Louise Rardin of Minneapolis; sister-in-laws, Joan Church and Marilyn Otto; and many nieces and nephews; along with loving dog, Lizzie.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Bernice Boudreau and Doris Kraak; brother, Robert Klug; and great-grandson, Kaleb Pearson.
A memorial service with military honors will be held on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at Salem Lutheran Church in Barron. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.
Arrangements are being handled by Rausch and Steel Funeral Home in Barron. Online condolences can be made at www.rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.